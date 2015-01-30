Russia's Rosneft unlikely to resume drilling in Kara Sea in 2015 - sources

MOSCOW, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Russian state-controlled oil company Rosneft is unlikely to resume drilling in the Kara Sea this year after Western sanctions halted its cooperation with ExxonMobil, two company sources told Reuters on Friday.

“There will be no drilling in 2015. There is no platform and it is too late to get one. The project was initially created for Exxon’s platform,” a Rosneft source said. The second source confirmed this.

Asked for comment, Rosneft said: “In 2015, Rosneft will ensure implementation of its licence obligations related to geological exploration in the Kara Sea.”

Usually licences give companies a certain period of time to complete work. Rosneft did not give the timeframe offered by the licence. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)