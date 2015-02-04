FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rosneft's Sechin says company's 2015 budget based on $50 per barrel oil price
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 4, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 3 years ago

Rosneft's Sechin says company's 2015 budget based on $50 per barrel oil price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Russia’s top oil producer Rosneft is basing its budget for this year on an average oil price of $50 per barrel, the company’s Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin said on Wednesday.

“For 2015, we are using a conservative scenario - an average oil price of oil at $50 (per barrel),” Sechin said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

“This will confidently allow us to implement our investment programme.”

He added that Rosneft’s hydrocarbon proven and probable reserves stood at 129 billion barrels as of the end of 2014 and that the company saw its hydrocarbon production last year rising by 4.6 percent to 252 million tonnes of oil equivalent. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.