FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rosneft says repays around $7 bln in debt
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 22, 2014 / 8:46 AM / 3 years ago

Rosneft says repays around $7 bln in debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Russia’s top oil company Rosneft said on Monday it had repaid around $7 billion as part of a bridge loan that matured on Sunday.

The loan is part of a larger $12.7 billion, two-year bridge loan signed in December 2012 that backed Rosneft’s acquisition of oil company TNK-BP.

“To service its debt the company does not need to enter the currency market, because it generates enough foreign currency earnings,” Rosneft Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin said in a statement. “Surplus balances are used on the market, in such a manner.”

Reporting by Lidia Kelly. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.