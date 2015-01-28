FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian ministry reviews Rosneft request for 1.3 trln rbls funding
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 28, 2015 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

Russian ministry reviews Rosneft request for 1.3 trln rbls funding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s Economy Ministry is reviewing a request by oil company Rosneft for 1.3 trillion roubles ($19.2 billion) from the National Wealth Fund to fund 28 projects, Deputy Economy Minister Nikolai Podguzov said on Wednesday.

He said that, given the difficult economic situation, Rosneft and the ministry should choose which were the most important projects that needed funding. ($1 = 67.7120 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya,; Writing by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.