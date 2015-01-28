Russian ministry reviews Rosneft request for 1.3 trln rbls funding

MOSCOW, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s Economy Ministry is reviewing a request by oil company Rosneft for 1.3 trillion roubles ($19.2 billion) from the National Wealth Fund to fund 28 projects, Deputy Economy Minister Nikolai Podguzov said on Wednesday.

He said that, given the difficult economic situation, Rosneft and the ministry should choose which were the most important projects that needed funding. ($1 = 67.7120 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya,; Writing by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)