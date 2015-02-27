FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Rosneft may get 300 bln rbls from National Wealth Fund
#Market News
February 27, 2015 / 10:45 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Rosneft may get 300 bln rbls from National Wealth Fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KRASNOYARSK, Russia, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Russian state oil firm Rosneft may get 300 billion roubles ($5 billion) from the National Wealth Fund (NWF) to finance five projects, both upstream and downstream, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

Rosneft had asked for more than 2 trillion roubles from the NWF, one of two Russian rainy day funds, but had to adjust its request given the difficult economic situation. ($1 = 60.9020 roubles) (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
