MOSCOW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s Rosneft, the world’s top listed oil company by output, said on Wednesday its hydrocarbon reserve replacement ratio under SEC classification was at 154 percent last year.

It said in a statement that its proven hydrocarbon reserves stood at 33.997 billion barrels of oil equivalent as of Dec. 31, 2014. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)