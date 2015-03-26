FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia to give Rosselkhozbank 10 bln rbls of extra capital - PM
March 26, 2015 / 10:21 AM / 2 years ago

Russia to give Rosselkhozbank 10 bln rbls of extra capital - PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 26 (Reuters) - Russia will give sanctions-hit Rosselkhozbank 10 billion roubles ($177 million) of additional capital as part of the country’s anti-crisis plan, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday.

“Our banks’ access to overseas markets of liquidity is essentially closed and our task is to minimise the influence of these problems on the banking system,” Medvedev told a government meeting.

Rosselkhozbank (Russian Agricultural Bank) is one of several large Russian state-controlled banks under Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis, restricting its access to international capital markets. ($1 = 56.5220 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

