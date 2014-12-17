FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian rouble falls back as market unimpressed by FinMin FX sales
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
December 17, 2014 / 9:20 AM / 3 years ago

Russian rouble falls back as market unimpressed by FinMin FX sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble fell back on Wednesday as market was unimpressed by the Finance Ministry’s foreign currency sales.

The ministry said on Wednesday it was selling foreign currency from its leftover stocks, of which it has around $7 billion, in a move that has briefly supported the rouble.

But by 0914 GMT, the rouble was down 1.3 percent against the U.S. dollar and 0.2 percent down against the euro .

Reporting by Alexander Winning and Katya Golubkova, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.