MOSCOW, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble opened 1.8 percent weaker against the dollar on Tuesday pressured by a continuing decline in the oil price.

At 0708 GMT, the rouble was 1.8 percent down against the dollar at 64.34 roubles and 2 percent weaker against the euro at 76.25. (Reporting by Polina Devitt, editing by Jason Bush)