Russia wants predictable rouble rate - PM Medvedev
April 21, 2015

Russia wants predictable rouble rate - PM Medvedev

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 21 (Reuters) - Russia wants a predictable rouble exchange rate without excess weakening or strengthening of the currency, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev told parliament on Tuesday.

“Our currency is strengthening now, which is not bad for a number of sectors of the economy. But that also lowers our exporting capabilities to some extent, so we are interested in the rouble exchange rate to be fully predictable, in avoiding excess weakening as well as over-strengthening of the rouble,” he said.

He added that the government was working with major companies to ensure they exchange foreign currency on the market according to a “predictable schedule”.

Reporting by Daria Korsunskaya and Elena Fabrichnaya, writing by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Jason Bush

