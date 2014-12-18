FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian rouble firms before Putin news conference
December 18, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

Russian rouble firms before Putin news conference

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed at opening on Thursday before President Vladimir Putin’s end-of-year news conference, expected to be dominated by the currency’s dramatic decline this year.

At 0705 GMT, the rouble was 2.8 percent firmer against the dollar at 58.00 after opening more than 1 percent higher. The rouble was also 4.1 percent stronger versus the euro at 72.00.

Market participants have been encouraged by a rise in oil prices, additional measures by the central bank to ensure financial stability and a statement that Russia’s top oil producer is able to meet a looming debt repayment. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

