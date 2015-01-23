FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian deputy PM says rouble to appreciate dramatically
January 23, 2015 / 2:50 PM / 3 years ago

Russian deputy PM says rouble to appreciate dramatically

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble is set to appreciate “dramatically” following a period of volatility, Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said on Friday at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The rouble has lost half of its value against the dollar since the start of last year as a result of plunging oil prices and Western sanctions imposed as a result of the Ukraine crisis, but Russian officials have argued that it is below its fair value. (Reporting By Dmitry Zhdannikov, writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Alexander Winning)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
