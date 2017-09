MOSCOW, June 25 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest hydropower producer, RusHydro , said on Thursday it had signed a loan agreement with Russia’s VTB Bank.

The 5-year loan has a total amount of 30 billion roubles ($549 million), Rushydro added in a statement. ($1 = 54.6435 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; editing by Polna Devitt)