Merkel says Nord Stream not dependent on lifting of Russian sanctions

BERLIN, June 16 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that a lifting of European Union sanctions against Russia did not depend on plans of the Nord Stream project led by state gas giant Gazprom.

"We view Nord Stream as an economic project," Merkel told a news conference in Berlin with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico.

She added that the sanctions against Russia would remain in place until the Minsk peace agreements have been fully implemented.

"As far as I see it, the Nord Stream project is not affected by such sanctions," Merkel said. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Michael Nienaber)