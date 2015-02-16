FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says will respond 'adequately' to new EU sanctions
February 16, 2015 / 10:51 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday Moscow would respond “adequately” to new European Union sanctions over the Ukraine crisis, adding that the measures would not help secure a solution to the conflict.

The EU earlier on Monday published a new list of Ukrainians and Russians targeted with sanctions for undermining Ukraine’s independence, including Russian singer Iosif Kobzon and two Russian deputy defence ministers. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

