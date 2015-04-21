Russia's Medvedev sees more economic pain from sanctions in 2015

MOSCOW, April 21 (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday he expected the economy to suffer further this year from Western sanctions over Moscow’s role in the Ukraine crisis.

“Losses from the restrictions which were introduced are significant. According to the estimates of some foreign experts, Russia has suffered losses of 25 billion euros ($26.7 billion) in total, which is 1.5 percent of gross domestic product,” he told Russian lawmakers.

“It may increase several times in 2015.” ($1 = 0.9364 euros) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)