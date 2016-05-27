FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia does not plan to expand list of banned Western food products
May 27, 2016

Russia does not plan to expand list of banned Western food products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 27 (Reuters) - Russia does not plan to expand the list of banned Western food products, Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev told reporters.

Earlier on Friday, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev ordered his ministers to draft proposals to extend Moscow's food import ban until the end of 2017.

The Agriculture Ministry has already started preparing the draft of the proposal, Tkachev said.

"This is great news for the domestic agriculture producers. This (the extension) allows to plan investments into the industry, to increase the quality and competitiveness of Russian food," the minister added. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Katya Golubkova)

