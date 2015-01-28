Russian Dep PM says new sanctions would be 'senseless and harmful' -Interfax

MOSCOW, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Any new Western sanctions against Russia for its role in Ukraine would be senseless and harmful, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

“We have heard signals that sanctions could be extended and expanded. We consider them senseless and harmful for everyone,” Interfax news agency quoted him as saying.

The European Union will extend by six months sanctions imposed on Russia, add new people to those under sanctions and prepare new measures, draft conclusions for an EU foreign ministers meeting showed. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)