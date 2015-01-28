FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian Dep PM says new sanctions would be 'senseless and harmful' -Interfax
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
January 28, 2015 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

Russian Dep PM says new sanctions would be 'senseless and harmful' -Interfax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Any new Western sanctions against Russia for its role in Ukraine would be senseless and harmful, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

“We have heard signals that sanctions could be extended and expanded. We consider them senseless and harmful for everyone,” Interfax news agency quoted him as saying.

The European Union will extend by six months sanctions imposed on Russia, add new people to those under sanctions and prepare new measures, draft conclusions for an EU foreign ministers meeting showed. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.