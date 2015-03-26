FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Sberbank sees 2015 return on equity falling below 10 pct - presentation
Sections
Featured
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
North Korea
North Korea threatens to 'sink' Japan, reduce U.S. to 'ashes'
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 26, 2015 / 2:10 PM / 2 years ago

Russia's Sberbank sees 2015 return on equity falling below 10 pct - presentation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 26 (Reuters) - Russia’s top lender Sberbank said it sees its return on equity falling below 10 percent in 2015 from 14.8 percent for last year, the bank said in a presentation to investors.

Sberbank also said in the presentation that it saw its Tier 1 capital ratio rising slightly to at least 8.8 percent this year from 8.6 percent in 2014.

It said, however, that it saw its cost of risk rising in 2015 to around 3 percent to 3.5 percent from its 2014 level of 2.3 percent and its commission income rising by at least 20 percent in 2015. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.