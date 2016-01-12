Russia's Sberbank starts to test scenario of oil price of $25/barrel - CEO

MOSCOW, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest lender Sberbank has started to test a scenario of oil price at $25 per barrel, Chief Executive Officer German Gref told reporters on Tuesday.

Brent crude oil is currently trading at $31.81 per barrel. If oil price of $25 per barrel lasts for six months or more it will cause significant problems, Gref said.

He also added that the current rouble weakening was not yet critical for the bank’s capital adequacy ratio. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Katya Golubkova)