Russia's Sberbank able to raise 600 bln rbls in subordinated cenbank loan - CEO
January 14, 2015 / 9:15 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Sberbank able to raise 600 bln rbls in subordinated cenbank loan - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Sberbank, Russia’s top lender, is able to raise 600 billion roubles ($9 billion) in the form of a subordinated loan from the central bank but no decision has been taken on the possible timing of such a move, Chief Executive Officer German Gref said.

“We don’t need it as capital support for now but there are liquidity issues as central bank funding is very expensive now,” Gref told Reuters.

In a move to curb the volatility of the rouble, the central bank raised its key interest rate by 650 basis points last month. The central bank is a majority shareholder with Sberbank, Russia’s largest bank by assets and retail deposits. ($1 = 65.8550 roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Timothy Heritage)

