Russian govt, cenbank to pressure banks to boost lending - First Dep PM

MOSCOW, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Russian government will help the central bank to pressure state-supported banks to increase lending in order to give a boost to economic growth, First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said on Friday.

The Russian economy, hit by a drop in oil prices and sanctions imposed on Moscow for its role in the Ukraine crisis, is expected to see its first recession this year since the aftermath of the global financial crisis. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)