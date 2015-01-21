FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia will need 1.375 trln roubles for anti-crisis plan - first deputy PM
January 21, 2015 / 1:11 PM / 3 years ago

Russia will need 1.375 trln roubles for anti-crisis plan - first deputy PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Russia’s First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov said on Wednesday that Russia would need 1.375 trillion roubles ($21 billion) for a recently drafted anti-crisis plan.

Shuvalov added at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin that the costs associated with the plan were made up of additional budget spending, expenditure from the National Wealth Fund and lost income from new tax benefits. ($1 = 65.7000 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)

