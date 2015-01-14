FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian 2015 budget to lose 3 trillion roubles if oil at $50-minister
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
January 14, 2015 / 7:45 AM / 3 years ago

Russian 2015 budget to lose 3 trillion roubles if oil at $50-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s budget for next year will lose 3 trillion roubles ($45.6 billion) in revenues if the oil price averages $50 a barrel, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.

Siluanov told a conference his ministry would propose to parliament that all budget expenditure be cut by 10 percent, except those areas that are “protected”, adding that overall expenditure in 2015 could increase only by 5 percent rather than the 11.7 percent previously budgeted.

He said the reserve fund, a rainy day fund to cover any budget holes, would be increased by 370 billion roubles. ($1 = 65.7300 roubles) (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.