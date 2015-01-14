Russian 2015 budget to lose 3 trillion roubles if oil at $50-minister

MOSCOW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Russia’s budget for next year will lose 3 trillion roubles ($45.6 billion) in revenues if the oil price averages $50 a barrel, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.

Siluanov told a conference his ministry would propose to parliament that all budget expenditure be cut by 10 percent, except those areas that are “protected”, adding that overall expenditure in 2015 could increase only by 5 percent rather than the 11.7 percent previously budgeted.

He said the reserve fund, a rainy day fund to cover any budget holes, would be increased by 370 billion roubles. ($1 = 65.7300 roubles) (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Timothy Heritage)