FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian finance minister says budget doesn't include plans to help Greece
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 17, 2015 / 9:35 AM / 2 years ago

Russian finance minister says budget doesn't include plans to help Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 17 (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday that the country’s budget did not include plans to offer Greece financial help and that Russia did not plan to hold talks on restructuring Ukraine’s debt.

“That’s not factored into our budget,” Siluanov said in response to a question from reporters about whether Russia was planning to offer Greece financial aid.

On discussions over restructuring Ukraine’s debts, Siluanov said: “We’re not holding talks and don’t plan to.” (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.