FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia to stick to tight monetary policy in coming years - minister
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 5, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

Russia to stick to tight monetary policy in coming years - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 5 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Anton Siluanov defended Russia’s tight monetary policy on Friday, saying it was needed to combat high inflation and would continue in the “coming years”.

Siluanov told reporters on the sidelines of a banking conference in St Petersburg that Russia could no longer bear the same liabilities that it could when the oil price was at around $100 a barrel.

He also urged closer work between the Finance Ministry and Russia’s central bank. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Elena Fabrichnaya, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.