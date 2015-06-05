Russia to stick to tight monetary policy in coming years - minister

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 5 (Reuters) - Finance Minister Anton Siluanov defended Russia’s tight monetary policy on Friday, saying it was needed to combat high inflation and would continue in the “coming years”.

Siluanov told reporters on the sidelines of a banking conference in St Petersburg that Russia could no longer bear the same liabilities that it could when the oil price was at around $100 a barrel.

He also urged closer work between the Finance Ministry and Russia’s central bank. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Elena Fabrichnaya, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)