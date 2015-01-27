FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian anti-crisis plan doesn't envisage increasing budget spending - fin min
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 27, 2015 / 8:37 AM / 3 years ago

Russian anti-crisis plan doesn't envisage increasing budget spending - fin min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Tuesday that the country’s anti-crisis plan did not envisage increasing budget spending and that the government’s aim was not to spend Russia’s sovereign reserves irresponsibly.

Siluanov also told journalists that the plan was consistent with the finance ministry’s aim of balancing the budget with oil prices at $70 a barrel by 2017 and that it included new structural reforms.

He added that S&P ratings agency, which late on Monday downgraded Russia’s sovereign credit rating to below investment grade, possibly made its decision without taking into account the anti-crisis plan. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Lidia Kelly; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.