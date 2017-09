MOSCOW, Dec 25 (Reuters) - Russia’s Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday that his ministry was doing everything possible to ensure that state bank VTB gets money from the National Wealth Fund by the end of the year.

VTB shares were up around 5 percent from the previous close on the Moscow Exchange on Thursday. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Polina Devitt)