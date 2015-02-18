FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Energy
February 18, 2015 / 2:50 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's anti-crisis plan at 2.3 trln roubles - Finance Minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday that the government has allocated 2.3 trillion roubles ($37.51 billion) to its so-called anti-crisis plan and a large part of it will be disbursed in the first quarter.

Siluanov also said that Russia’s liquefied natural gas project, Yamal LNG, will get 75 billion from one of the country’s windfall oil revenue funds by the end of the week. ($1 = 61.3120 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Thomas Grove)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
