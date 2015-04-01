FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia to make guarantees worth 16 bln rbls to GAZ, 19 bln rbls to UTair
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 1, 2015 / 11:10 AM / 2 years ago

Russia to make guarantees worth 16 bln rbls to GAZ, 19 bln rbls to UTair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia, April 1 (Reuters) - Russia’s government has agreed to provide state guarantees of debts worth 16 billion roubles ($275.15 million) to car maker GAZ and another 19 billion roubles to airline UTair, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev said on Wednesday.

The government is also considering several requests for state guarantees worth around 40 billion roubles for Ural Airlines, Sukhoi Civil Aircraft, and construction firm SU-155, Ulyukayev said. ($1 = 58.1500 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.