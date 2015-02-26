FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Gazprom says ready to compromise on gas for east Ukraine
February 26, 2015 / 10:45 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Gazprom says ready to compromise on gas for east Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Russian natural gas producer Gazprom said on Thursday it was willing to compromise with Ukraine over gas supplies to rebel-held regions in its east.

“We are ready at the moment to exclude our gas supplies to Donbass from our discussions (with Ukraine),” Gazprom spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

He also said that Ukraine had prepaid for Russian gas until the end of the week. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

