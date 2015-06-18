FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia unlikely to introduce new sanctions, will extend food embargo - RIA
June 18, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

Russia unlikely to introduce new sanctions, will extend food embargo - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 18 (Reuters) - Russia is unlikely to introduce new sanctions in retaliation for EU decisions, Russian Economy Minister Alexei Uluykayev said on Thursday, adding that Moscow was most likely to extend a food embargo.

“We will just keep the status-quo,” he told RIA news agency.

European Union governments agreed on Wednesday to extend economic sanctions on Russia over its actions in Ukraine until Jan. 31, diplomats said, and Moscow said it would respond. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Robert Birsel)

