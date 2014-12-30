FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says new U.S. sanctions may hamper dialogue on Iran, Syria
December 30, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

Russia says new U.S. sanctions may hamper dialogue on Iran, Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that a widening of U.S. sanctions against Moscow this week may hamper bilateral cooperation on issues such as Iran’s nuclear programme and the Syrian crisis.

“The actions by the United States are putting in doubt the prospects of bilateral cooperation on solving the situation around the Iranian nuclear programme, the Syrian crisis and other acute international problems,” the ministry said.

“As Washington could have seen previously, we don’t leave such unfriendly acts without an answer,” the statement added. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Alexander Winning)

