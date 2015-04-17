FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's United Wagon Company to float at least 10 pct of shares
April 17, 2015 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's United Wagon Company to float at least 10 pct of shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s United Wagon Company said on Friday it planned an initial public offering on the Moscow Exchange of at least 10 percent of its shares by the end of the month.

The company, part of the ICT Group headed by Russian billionaire Alexander Nesis, said in a statement that the share price would be announced prior to the placement.

The business daily Vedomosti, citing sources, reported on Friday that the company could be valued at between 70 billion roubles and 90 billion roubles ($1.4-1.8 billion). ($1 = 49.8000 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Gleb Stolyarov, Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

