FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia may extend National Wealth Fund deposits in VEB for 5 years
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
December 28, 2015 / 11:08 AM / 2 years ago

Russia may extend National Wealth Fund deposits in VEB for 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Russia’s finance ministry has proposed to extend the National Wealth Fund’s deposits in state development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB) for five years, the ministry’s document showed on Monday.

The ministry also suggested that the government should extend the Fund’s deposits in VEB at an interest rate of no less than 0.25 percent with a three-year grace period, the document published on the website for official drafts (www.regulation.gov.ru) showed. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Polina Devitt and Maria Kiselyova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.