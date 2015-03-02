FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vimpelcom plans buyback of Eurobonds worth up to $2.1 bln
March 2, 2015 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

Vimpelcom plans buyback of Eurobonds worth up to $2.1 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) - Amsterdam-based mobile phone operator Vimpelcom plans to repurchase from the market Eurobonds worth up to $2.1 billion that it earlier issued, a banking source told Reuters on Monday.

Vimpelcom confirmed the buyback plan.

The company, which owns the third-largest mobile operator in Russia with the same name, said last week that its net loss in the fourth quarter was $935 million, down from $3.9 billion a year earlier when it made hefty write-offs. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova and Maria Kiselyova; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)

