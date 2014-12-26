FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Visa says can't support bank cards in Crimea due to U.S. sanctions
December 26, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 3 years ago

Visa says can't support bank cards in Crimea due to U.S. sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 26 (Reuters) - International credit and debit card company Visa Inc said on Friday it could no longer support bank cards being used in Crimea, following U.S. sanctions imposed earlier this month over the Ukraine crisis.

“Due to the latest U.S. sanctions imposed against Crimea by Executive Order 13685 of December 19, 2014, Visa is now prohibited from offering Visa-branded products and services to Crimea. This means that we can no longer support card issuing and merchant/ATM acquiring services in Crimea,” Visa said in a statement. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Polina Devitt)

