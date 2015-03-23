Volkswagen says to cut working hours, jobs at Russian plant

MOSCOW, March 23 (Reuters) - German car producer Volkswagen said on Monday it would reduce shifts and lay off at least 150 workers at its Russian car plant in Kaluga, south of the capital Moscow.

The carmaker said the Kaluga plant would work four days a week from April to July this year, while in May the number of shifts would decrease to two from three.

It added that the production would be suspended for two weeks on May 5-8 and May 12-15. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)