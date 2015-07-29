FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's VSMPO to boost titanium capacity by a third in 5 years
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
July 29, 2015 / 10:31 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's VSMPO to boost titanium capacity by a third in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

YEKATERINBURG, Russia, July 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s VSMPO-Avisma, the world’s largest titanium producer, plans to increase its capacity by one third by 2020 from the current 30,000 tonnes per year, Mikhail Voevodin, the firm’s chief executive, said.

VSMPO, which is partially owned by Russian state defence conglomerate Rostec, supplies its titanium products mainly to the aerospace industry. Airbus and Boeing are its largest customers.

VSMPO plans to produce between 28,800 and 29,000 tonnes of titanium products this year, down from 29,264 tonnes in 2014, Voevodin told Reuters.

According to the CEO, the company’s revenue may, however, rise by 23 percent to 67.6 billion roubles ($1.1 billion) thanks to selling more products with added value.

Next year, the company’s production will total between 30,000 and 31,000 tonnes thanks to new capacity and will reach 40,000 by 2020, he added.

$1 = 59.4700 roubles Reporting by Natalia Shurmina; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.