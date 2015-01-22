Russia's VTB expects capital boost of 250-300 bln roubles via OFZ scheme - agencies

MOSCOW, Jan 22 (Reuters) - VTB, Russia’s second-largest bank, plans to take part in a state programme to recapitalise the banking sector via OFZ treasury bonds and hopes to receive up to 300 billion roubles ($4.59 billion), the banks’ chief executive was quoted as saying on Thursday.

Talking to reporters from Russian news agencies on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Andrei Kostin said the actual amount the bank would receive would depend on the Deposit Insurance Agency, which is distributing the funds, but “in any case, it will be around 250-300 billion roubles.” ($1 = 65.3150 roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)