Russia's VTB has sufficient capital buffer and liquidity - CEO
February 4, 2015 / 6:07 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's VTB has sufficient capital buffer and liquidity - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Russian bank VTB , the country’s second largest by market value, has enough of a capital buffer and liquidity, the bank’s Chief Executive Andrei Kostin said on Wednesday.

The bank is one of a few top Russian banks hit by sanctions for the country’s role in the Ukraine crisis, punitive measures that have limited access to foreign capital.

In December, VTB said it would not ask for more than 250 billion roubles in financial assistance from a government rainy-day fund, the National Wealth Fund.

In January, the finance ministry said it would provide funds for some of the country’s top banks from the sale of the ministry’s domestic treasury bonds.

“(The state) support allows the bank to work rhythmically,” Kostin said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin to which a group of journalists were invited. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
