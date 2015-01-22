Russian bank VTB24 says share of FX deposits rises in 2014

MOSCOW, Jan 22 (Reuters) - VTB24, a retail banking arm of Russia’s No.2 lender VTB, said on Thursday the share of foreign currency deposits jumped to 46 percent by the end of 2014 from 33 percent at the beginning of the year.

The bank said in a presentation it saw record volumes of currency conversion operations in December, when the Russian currency repeatedly hit all-time lows against the dollar and euro. On Dec. 16, some $155 million and 51 million euros was converted, VTB24 said.