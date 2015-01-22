FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian bank VTB24 says share of FX deposits rises in 2014
#Financials
January 22, 2015 / 8:32 AM / 3 years ago

Russian bank VTB24 says share of FX deposits rises in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 22 (Reuters) - VTB24, a retail banking arm of Russia’s No.2 lender VTB, said on Thursday the share of foreign currency deposits jumped to 46 percent by the end of 2014 from 33 percent at the beginning of the year.

The bank said in a presentation it saw record volumes of currency conversion operations in December, when the Russian currency repeatedly hit all-time lows against the dollar and euro. On Dec. 16, some $155 million and 51 million euros was converted, VTB24 said.

Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Maria Kiselyova, Editing by Gabriela Baczynska

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
