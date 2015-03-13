FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian bank VTB reports 0.8 bln rbls profit for 2014
March 13, 2015 / 9:06 AM / 3 years ago

Russian bank VTB reports 0.8 bln rbls profit for 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s second-largest bank VTB on Friday reported net profit of 0.8 billion roubles ($13 million) for the whole of last year.

Its earnings were hurt by higher loan-loss provisions, which jumped to 275.4 billion roubles last year, and increased funding costs.

A Reuters poll of analysts predicted the bank would post a net loss of 2.6 billion roubles for 2014. According to Reuters calculations, VTB slid to a quarterly loss in the fourth quarter for the first time since 2009.

VTB posted net profit of around 100 billion roubles in 2013. ($1 = 61.2870 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva; editing by Katya Golubkova)

