Russian bank VTB lost 85 bln roubles in Ukraine in 2014 - CFO
March 13, 2015 / 10:06 AM / 3 years ago

Russian bank VTB lost 85 bln roubles in Ukraine in 2014 - CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 13 (Reuters) - Russian bank VTB lost around 85 billion roubles ($1.4 billion) in Ukraine in 2014, the bank’s chief financial officer Herbert Moos told a conference call on Friday.

Of those losses, the bank lost around 45 billion roubles in the fourth quarter, Moos said, adding that the losses were linked to loan-loss provisions, forex losses and losses on securities, among other factors.

$1 = 61.4425 roubles Reporting by Alexander Winning and Oksana Kobzeva; editing by Polina Devitt

