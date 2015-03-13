Russian bank VTB lost 85 bln roubles in Ukraine in 2014 - CFO

MOSCOW, March 13 (Reuters) - Russian bank VTB lost around 85 billion roubles ($1.4 billion) in Ukraine in 2014, the bank’s chief financial officer Herbert Moos told a conference call on Friday.

Of those losses, the bank lost around 45 billion roubles in the fourth quarter, Moos said, adding that the losses were linked to loan-loss provisions, forex losses and losses on securities, among other factors.