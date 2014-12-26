Egypt says deal to import 120,000 T Russian wheat in Jan to be met

CAIRO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Russian officials have assured Egypt that deals to import 120,000 tonnes of wheat for delivery in January will be met, the state Al-Ahram newspaper quoted Egypt’s supplies minister, Khaled Hanafi, as saying on Friday.

It said Hanafi called Russian officials from China, where he is accompanying the president on an official visit, and was told Egypt’s deals would not be disrupted by planned export curbs, after confusion over the reach and timing of the restrictions raised the prospect this week that the cargoes may not arrive.

Russia said on Friday it would introduce a duty on wheat exports from Feb. 1.

Egypt’s state grains board agreed this month to buy 120,000 tonnes of Russian wheat for Jan. 11-20 delivery. It also agreed on Saturday to buy a further 60,000 tonnes of Russian wheat for Jan 21-31 delivery. It was not clear what would happen to that deal. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed and Ahmed Tolba; editing by Andrew Roche)