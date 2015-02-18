FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Yandex sees revenue growth slowing to 15 pct in Q1
February 18, 2015 / 11:05 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Yandex sees revenue growth slowing to 15 pct in Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s biggest Internet search engine Yandex said on Wednesday it expected first-quarter revenues to grow by about 15 percent, year-on-year, after a 21 percent growth rate in the previous quarter.

The company, which is ahead of Google in Russia with a market share of about 60 percent, said its outlook was limited to quarterly guidance because of high level of uncertainty in the current macroeconomic situation. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Katya Golubkova)

