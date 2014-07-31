FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's CTC Media Q2 net income falls 16 pct yr/yr
July 31, 2014 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's CTC Media Q2 net income falls 16 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 31 (Reuters) - Russian broadcaster CTC Media reported on Thursday a 16 percent fall in second-quarter net profit to $26.7 million partly due to a weaker rouble.

Revenues decreased 11 percent to $184.3 million and operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) slid 21 percent to $45.4 million, with a 24.7 percent margin.

The company said it now expected full-year 2014 OIBDA margin at 30 percent, at the upper end of the previously announced 28-30 percent forecast range, as it anticipates that its revenue growth will outpace the growth of its programming costs. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)

