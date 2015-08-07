FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's CTC Media Q2 net profit down 74 pct y/y
August 7, 2015 / 9:12 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's CTC Media Q2 net profit down 74 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Russian broadcaster CTC Media said on Friday its second-quarter net profit fell 74 percent in annual terms to 241.5 million roubles ($3.8 million), hurt by a decline in the television advertising market.

In dollar terms, profit was down 82 percent to $4.7 million, the company said in a statement. Advertising revenues were down 51 percent in dollar terms, year-on-year. ($1 = 64.2905 roubles) (Reporting by Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Katya Golubkova)

