Russia's CTC Media Q1 net profit down 12 pct y/y
May 2, 2013 / 11:37 AM / 4 years ago

Russia's CTC Media Q1 net profit down 12 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 2 (Reuters) - Russian broadcaster CTC Media reported net profit for the first three months of the year at $28.6 million, down 12 percent compared with the same period a year earlier.

Diluted earnings per share were also down year-on-year by 14 percent to $0.18, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Total revenues rose by 2 percent to $195.3 million.

CTC is part-owned by Sweden’s Modern Times Group, and private media company National Media Group, after its subsidiary Telcrest Investments bought out Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman’s Alfa Group in 2011.

