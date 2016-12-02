FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says to foil cyber attack by foreign spy agencies
December 2, 2016

Russia says to foil cyber attack by foreign spy agencies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Russia’s Federal Security Service said on Friday it was taking measures to foil a plot by foreign intelligence agencies to launch a cyber attack on the Russian banking system.

The FSB said in a statement that the servers in the planned alleged cyber attack were located in the Netherlands, and were registered to a Ukrainian company.

The planned attack was intended to destabilise Russia’s financial system, the FSB statement said. (Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

